Construction work for Noida Airport to begin within this week

Greater Noida, Nov 24 Construction work for a new greenfield airport at Jewar, Greater Noida will begin within this week.

The ground-breaking ceremony, to be held on Thursday, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The actual construction work will begin within this week," said Arunvir Singh, the CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area, which is a key partner in the PPP project.

"We plan to have the first phase completed and operational by September 2024."

According to Singh, the airport in September of 2024 will feature one runway as well as a terminal building.

"Our own captive area has enough potential to fulfil the passenger demand required for such a mega project."

"Nevertheless, we will also be serving additional areas of UP, Haryana and of Delhi."

The first stage of the project will be completed at a cost of around Rs 5,730 crore.

Singh also pointed out that mega industrialisation along with urbanisation trends have been triggered with the commencement of the project.

"Over Rs 30,000 crore worth of funds have come in for several industrial and urban cluster that are to be located in this area such as the 'Film City'."

In terms of airport development, NIA will be designed and operated by Switzerland-based Zurich International Airport Ltd AG

