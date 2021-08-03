Cop, civilian injured in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar, Aug 3 A policeman and a civilian were injured in a militant attack in Srinagar city on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said that militants fired at a car in which a policeman and a civilian were travelling in Khanyar area of Srinagar.

"Both of them sustained bullet injuries. They have been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police source said.

