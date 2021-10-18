Cop commits suicide in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 18 A police constable, identified as Anil Rai, shot himself dead with his service carbine at the model barrack of Varanasi rural police lines.

The incident took place on Sunday evening and the constable died on the spot.

SP Varanasi rural district, Amit Verma, said: "Rai had five cartridges in the magazine of his carbine and he suffered the same number of injuries in his stomach. Forensic experts have joined in the investigation to ascertain whether it was suicide or accidental firing."

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

According to the police, a burst firing was heard at the barrack on Sunday evening and police personnel ran towards the spot and found Rai, 51, lying in a pool of blood on his cot.

Senior officers from the Varanasi Commissionerate also reached the spot.

Rai belonged to Kerakat in Jaunpur district.

The officials were also investigating whether he had deposited his allotted arms and ammunition at the police line's armoury as per rules.

The officials said that Rai had returned to his barrack after completing a VIP escort duty on Saturday.

His family including his wife and sons Shivam Rai and Priyanshu Rai have been informed about the incident while the body was sent for post mortem.

