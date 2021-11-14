COP26 concludes with global deal on climate change

A global deal on averting the worst impacts of climate change has been reached at COP26 in the United Nations climate change conference here on Saturday, as per a media report.

The conference concluded yesterday after a one-day extension. Around 200 participating countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact at the end of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Negotiators agreed to phase down coal, the dominant source of carbon dioxide emissions in the process of electricity generation. It is the first explicit mention of fossil fuels in a COP agreement," the Chinese news agency reported.

Apart from it, the agreement was finally reached on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which relates to carbon market mechsms, paving the way for effective implementation of the Paris deal to cut emissions through market-based approaches.

During COP26, more than 100 countries have promised to end deforestation by 2030, said Xinhua News Agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

