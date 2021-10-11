COP26 Explainer: Keeping 1.5C future alive hinges in Glasgow

New Delhi, Oct 11 As world leaders gather in Scotland's largest city Glasgow for upcoming COP26 the 2021 edition of the United Nations Annual Climate Change Conference, governments will come face to face after a one-year delay due to the pandemic to renew and strengthen commitments to the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming to 1.5 degree Celsius within reach.

What does COP stand for? It is the Conference of the Parties that are the signatories of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

