Cops throw hot milk on minor boy in Patna

Patna, Aug 31 Refusing tea to cops of Patna police turned ugly for a minor boy on Monday night when formers threw a utensil of hot milk on him.

The victim, Suraj Kumar, 12, is a helping hand of his mother who runs a tea stall at Patna's busiest Hartali Mor near Pant Bhawan.

After the incident, a video of the incident also went viral on social media where the victim was sitting on a road divider with both his burnt legs.

"Five policemen on a Mahindra Bolero came to my stall and asked for tea. When I refused, one of the policemen slapped me and the other two threw the utensil containing hot milk on me. The van and alleged police personnel are deployed at Sri Krishnapuri police station," the victim said.

The milk was so hot that it took the skin off the boy's body. His legs were severely burnt in the brutal attack.

When contacted, Satish Kumar Singh, the SHO of Sri Krishnapuri police station said: "We have not learnt of any such incident. If any incident happens in our jurisdiction, the victim should come forward and report against the alleged police personnel. We will take action against them as per the law."

