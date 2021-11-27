Coronavirus Updates: Vaccines, booster doses fail against new covid variant; WHO expresses concern

The variant, first known as B.1.1.529 and now named omicron, has been detected in small numbers in South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the variant as a “appears to be increasing” is a matter of concern. This variant is called 'Omicron' in Greek. This is the first time in the last few months that the WHO has announced a classification.

The Delda variant of the Corona was also placed in the same category. This variant was also spreading rapidly around the world. The second wave of the Corona was caused by the same Delta variant. This led to the discovery of another dangerous variant, which is expected to be more dangerous than the Delta. Omicron has led many countries to impose travel bans on affected areas. This has led to a sharp fall in stock markets around the world.

South African scientists on Thursday announced the discovery of a B.1.1.529 variant of the Corona. Now this variant has been found in two other countries, Israel and Belgium. A patient has also been found in Hong Kong. According to the WHO, about 100 genome sequencing of this variant has been reported so far. Shockingly, many infected with this variant received both doses of the corona vaccine. Even more shocking was the fact that an Israeli who was infected with the new variant also received a booster dose.

India has announced the resumption of regular international flights from Friday, December 15. But scientists say the new Corona variant is spreading faster than the Delta or earlier covid variants. People who have been vaccinated against corona will also be affected by this variant. This is likely to have an effect on the corona vaccine as well.