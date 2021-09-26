COVID-19: Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government on Sunday lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India. The ban was put in place in view of the enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

"As of September 27, 2021, direct flights from India to Canada will resume," said the government on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada extended the restriction on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26.

However, with the ban now expiring, passengers from India can now travel to Canada with a few precautionary measures, which include having a negative COVID-19 test report from an approved laboratory.

"Indian passengers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport. The report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure," the statement said.

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor