COVID-19 cases rise to 525,750 in Myanmar
By ANI | Published: December 9, 2021 10:02 PM2021-12-09T22:02:45+5:302021-12-09T22:10:02+5:30
The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 525,750 in Myanmar after 347 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.
With five new deaths, the death toll increased to 19,162 on Thursday, the ministry said.
A total of 501,950 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.75 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)
