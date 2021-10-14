COVID-19 cases rise to 9,828 in Brunei

By ANI | Published: October 14, 2021 09:27 PM2021-10-14T21:27:31+5:302021-10-14T21:35:07+5:30

Brunei reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 9,828.

COVID-19 cases rise to 9,828 in Brunei | COVID-19 cases rise to 9,828 in Brunei

COVID-19 cases rise to 9,828 in Brunei

Next

Brunei reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 9,828.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections.

While the source of infection of 71 local cases is still under investigation, five new clusters have been detected and two clusters have been closed following no new detected cases in the clusters for 28 days, which brought the total number of active clusters to 162.

There are currently 2,263 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center. A total of 7,498 recovered patients have been reported so far in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ministry Of HealthMinistry of health and family affairsTurkish health ministrySaudi health ministryUnion ministry of healthNew zealand ministry of healthIsraeli health ministryMinistry of health affairsHealth ministry on twitterUk health ministry