COVID-19 death toll in Brazil tops 5,50,000

More than 550,000 patients with COVID-19 have died in Brazil since the start of the pandemic, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Over the past day, 578 people have died, bringing the death toll to 550,502. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19.7 million cases of coronavirus have been registered in Brazil.

More than 18.3 million people have recovered. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor