COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,500 in Israel

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by eight to 6,503 on Wednesday, the state's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also reported 3,375 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 885,766.

The number of active cases rose to 24,268, the highest since March 16, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 221 to 234, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 854,995 after 1,826 newly recovered cases were added.

So far, the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine in Israel stands at over 5.79 million, or 62.1 per cent of its total population, while nearly 5.39 million have been vaccinated with the second dose and over 205,000 with the third dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor