COVID-19: Delta variant dominates in Slovenia, over 100 infections reported again

In the last 24 hours, 106 new coronavirus infections and no deaths among patients have been confirmed in Slovenia, the Slovenian government announced on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the share of positives among the tested samples was 6.4 per cent, which is a large increase compared to 3.7 per cent from the previous day, while the increase in newly infected on a weekly basis is 19 per cent.

It is estimated that there are 871 more active cases of infection in the country, the average of one-day infections in the last week is 70, and the 14-day incidence of infections is increasing and now amounts to 41.3 per one hundred thousand inhabitants.

According to epidemiologists and health authorities, the country is "stepping" towards a new wave of epidemics, which is connected with the spread of a more contagious delta variant, which according to the latest analyzes has become dominant. So far, 37.5 percent of the population has received the full dose of vaccine needed to protect against a more severe form of the disease, and the authorities are urging that everyone else who can because this vaccine is enough be vaccinated this month and next, and hint at restrictions for those they don't.

Among the 222 samples sequenced in the National Health Laboratory that were tested in the week from July 11 to 18, 210 referred to the delta variant, which means that it became dominant over other strains, Slovenian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the regional distribution of this variant, which is most common in the southeast and northwest, it can be assumed that it is associated with larger groups of high school graduates who stayed in summer resorts in Spain at the beginning of the month. (ANI/FENA)

( With inputs from ANI )

