COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 621 new cases, 40 people died in last 24 hrs

5,20, 862 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 621. 50 406 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 5,736 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,966,746.

Of the medical staff, 14,786 have been infected, including 4,154 doctors, 4,976 nurses, 2,529 nurses and 307 paramedics. 5,503 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 470 are in intensive care units.

448,800 people were cured, of which 576 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 21,656, and 40 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,588,714, and in the past 24 hours 1,219 are the newly registered vaccinated. 83.41 per cent of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hrs 95.00 per cent of the dead were not vaccinated. 187 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.30 per cent of them have not been vaccinated. (ANI/Novinite)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor