COVID-19 infections rise to 475,885 in Myanmar
By ANI | Published: October 8, 2021 09:50 PM2021-10-08T21:50:52+5:302021-10-08T22:00:07+5:30
The number of COVID-19 infections rose to 475,885 in Myanmar on Friday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.
The release said that 1,466 out of 18,762 samples were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with a daily test positivity rate of 7.8 percent.
With 34 new deaths, the death toll has increased to 18,068. A total of 429,180 patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Friday, the release said.
Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
