COVID-19 infections rise to 475,885 in Myanmar

The number of COVID-19 infections rose to 475,885 in Myanmar on Friday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The release said that 1,466 out of 18,762 samples were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with a daily test positivity rate of 7.8 percent.

With 34 new deaths, the death toll has increased to 18,068. A total of 429,180 patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Friday, the release said.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

