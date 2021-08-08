COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan over 8 pc

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan seems to be worsening as the positivity rate jumped over 8 per cent on Sunday.

According to Geo News, the country has reported 4,455 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours with 8.09 per cent positivity rate.

So far, the country has reported 10,67,580 COVID-19 cases and 23,865 deaths.

Pakistan currently has 82,076 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sindh province had imposed lockdown a few months back due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region. But now, the lockdown is set to be uplifted on August 9. The country's National Command and Operation Center had issued a notice to uplift the lockdown.

During a meet, the center also decided that Sindh would follow the non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI)- based guidelines the forum had announced for 13 high infection rate cities earlier this week, which include Karachi and Hyderabad, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

The country on Saturday received nearly 5,28,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine. Whereas a consignment of 7,92,000 jabs of the vaccine had been obtained on Friday night. A third consignment, containing 6,80,000 doses, will arrive on Sunday, Geo News said.

( With inputs from ANI )

