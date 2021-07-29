COVID-19: Tokyo reports highest single-day spike with 2020 summer Olympics underway

Tokyo on Thursday reported an all-time high record of 3,865 new COVID-19 cases, with summer Olympics 2020 underway.

Tokyo marked a record daily high for a third straight day and this figure is nearly double than that of a week ago. The daily tally topped 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday with 3,177 cases, NHK World reported citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Indicating that the coronavirus is spreading at an unprecedented speed, Tokyo officials said "81 people are in serious condition, which one more than on Wednesday."

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympic organising committee on Thursday reported 24 more COVID-19 cases associated with the games, the highest daily count since the committee began compiling infection data from the start of this month.

The 24 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 193, included three athletes from overseas in Tokyo for the Olympics.

The numbers issued by the Olympic organising body do not include those announced by central and local governments. The rest of the 24 cases are 15 contractors and six games-linked officials.

39,209 people from overseas had entered Japan for the games.

( With inputs from ANI )

