COVID: Amid concerns over Omicron, President Biden reiterates importance of getting vaccine, booster shots

As the concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are rising, US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) urged Americans to get vaccine jabs.

"You have to get your vaccine, you have to get the shot, you have to get the booster," President Biden said adding that the Omicron variant is not a cause for panic, but a cause for concern.

"We're going to fight and beat this new variant as well," the President said in a media briefing on the Omicron strain.

He said that a fully vaccinated and boosted person is most protected against the deadly COVID-19 infection.

"A fully vaccinated, a boosted person is the most protected against COVID," he said asking people to wear masks.

In the event updated vaccinations or boosters are needed "we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool."

This came after the WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Following the reports about the new variant, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have restricted travel from several southern African nations over the health concerns.

Biden had earlier said that he will put forward a detailed strategy to fight COVID this winter. He said it won't include lockdowns but instead, vaccinations and testing.

( With inputs from ANI )

