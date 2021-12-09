COVID: Vietnam reports 24,800 recoveries
By ANI | Published: December 9, 2021 08:41 AM2021-12-09T08:41:06+5:302021-12-09T08:50:07+5:30
Vietnam recorded 14,599 new COVID-19 cases, of which 4 were imported and 14,595 were recorded domestically in 58 provinces and cities from 4 pm on Tuesday to 4 pm on Wednesday.
In the past 24 hours, 24,737 patients recovered, but 230 others died.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam is now 1,352,122, ranking 33 out of 223 countries and territories. Calculated by the ratio of infections per 1 million people, Vietnam ranks 149 out of 223 countries and territories. (ANI/VOVWORLD)
( With inputs from ANI )
