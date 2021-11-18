CoviVac suitable as booster dose for people who received other vaccines: Developers

The Russian CoviVac vaccine against COVID-19 is suitable as a booster dose for people who initially received other vaccines, Aydar Ishmukhametov, the head of the Chumakov research center, said on Thursday.

"We believe that ... for the formation of immunity, it is quite possible to combine vaccines on different platforms," Ishmukhametov said at the online meeting of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"And this is currently confirmed by international approaches," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor