Crime Branch to assist probe into mysterious death of Goa girl: CM

Panaji, Aug 16 The Goa Police Crime Branch will be assisting the investigation into the mysterious death of a 19-year-old girl, who was found at the popular Calangute beach on August 12, Chief MInister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

"The case is being investigated properly. The Crime Branch will assist in the investigation," Sawant told reporters on the sidelines of a state government function.

The case is being currently investigated by the North Goa district police.

The deceased, a resident of Nachinola village in North Goa, was missing since the morning of August 12 and a missing complaint was filed by her father with a local police station. A post mortem has ruled out any sexual assault and murder, while identifying the cause of death as drowning.

But days after the body was found, her father has now accused the Goa Police of a shoddy investigation and alleged that the police had initially tried to force him to not register a missing complaint, which eventually delayed police action.

The Opposition in poll-bound Goa have also stepped up pressure on the state administration, while accusing the state police of trying to scuttle the probe into her death.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor