Criminal shot dead on Lucknow busy road, attacker caught by public

Lucknow, Sep 12 A history-sheeter was sprayed with bullets in full public view under the Saadatganj police circle in Lucknow, late on Saturday night.

The public chased the miscreant and caught him. Later he was handed over to the police.

The deceased, identified as Anwar a.k.a Annu, 40, had 17 criminal cases registered against him.

According to reports, Annu was eating a samosa at an eatery late in the night when the assailant surrounded him and shot him dead. He was taken to the KGMU trauma centre where doctors declared him brought dead.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) west Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that the assailant identified as Shariq was overpowered by the public and later handed over to the police.

"We are interrogating Shariq to know the exact reason for killing Anwar. A .315 bore pistol has been recovered from his possession," said Sinha.

Eyewitnesses said that Shariq reached the eatery and picked up a fight with Annu. Shariq suddenly whipped out a pistol and shot at Anwar.

Annu suffered injuries to his head and slumped.

According to sources, Annu's brother used to harass Shariq's daughter and hence the latter took the extreme step.

It is alleged that the deceased was a member of the infamous serial killer brothers' gang Salim-Rustam-Sohrab.

The gang and aides have around 70 cases registered against them in different police stations of the city and are currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor