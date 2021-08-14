CRPF trooper injured in grenade blast in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 14 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured after suspected terrorists threw a grenade at security forces in uptown Sanantnagar area in Srinagar on Saturday evening, officials said.

Additional forces have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started by the security forces.

The injured CRPF jawan has been moved to the hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor