CRPF trooper injured in grenade blast in Srinagar
By IANS | Published: August 14, 2021 09:54 PM2021-08-14T21:54:03+5:302021-08-14T22:05:16+5:30
Srinagar, Aug 14 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured after suspected terrorists threw a grenade at security forces in uptown Sanantnagar area in Srinagar on Saturday evening, officials said.
Additional forces have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started by the security forces.
The injured CRPF jawan has been moved to the hospital.
