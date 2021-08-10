CRPF trooper injured in Kashmir militant attack

Srinagar, Aug 10 One CRPF trooper was injured on Tuesday when militants attacked a security forces party in Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to the police, the attack took place in Zainapora village.

"One CRPF jawan identified as constable Ajay Kumar of the 178 Battalion was injured in this attack. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area was cordoned off for searches," the police added.

