CRPF trooper, woman injured in Kashmir grenade attack

By IANS | Published: September 10, 2021 02:33 PM2021-09-10T14:33:04+5:302021-09-10T15:00:43+5:30

Srinagar, Sep 10 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a woman were injured on Friday when ...

Srinagar, Sep 10 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a woman were injured on Friday when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

The police said militants hurled a grenade towards the headquarters of 29 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.

"The grenade exploded resulting in injuries to a jawan and a local woman.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches," said the police.

Additional forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

