Crude falls but no relief to consumers; petrol static, diesel falls marginally

New Delhi, Aug 21 Fuel consumers could have got over Rs 2 per litre relief while filling up their vehicle's tank with petrol and diesel but due to the reluctance of oil marketing companies to trust the current softening of global oil prices, it is not happening.

Even though global crude oil priced have fallen in last couple of weeks to reach a level close to $65 a barrel from a high of $77 reached early last month, there has been no commensurate cut in petrol and diesel rates in India.

While petrol prices are static for past 35 days, diesel prices have been cut only by 60 paise per litre over last three days. Even on Saturday petrol remained at the same level

