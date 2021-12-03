Cultural Revolution a 'catastrophe', says CPC Sixth Plenum resolution

Communist Party of China's Sixth Plenum's resolution has acknowledged that Beijing's Cultural Revolution was a mistake, according to a report.

The equation of President Xi Jinping status with Mao and Deng was not unexpected as Xi enters a crucial decade in power. Faced with global opposition and the increasing need to keep the CPC together, Xi faces an uphill task in the coming decade, according to the Hongkong Post.

The criticism of China's Cultural Revolution which is an intrinsic part of its history assumes significance.

Earlier, communique issued after the Sixth Plenum (2021) states that the previous CPC resolutions remain valid and describes the Cultural Revolution as "a catastrophe" and "10 years of turmoil" and holds Mao responsible for it, according to the Hongkong Post.

The first resolution of the Party was released in 1945 and the second was issued in 1981 and officially repudiated the Cultural Revolution.

On the other hand, the Third Plenum in 1978 officially ended the Cultural Revolution.

Further, It's expected that after the third resolution Xi Jinping will stay on as party chief beyond the 20th National Congress next year and take on a third term as the country's president in March 2023.

The Third Resolution is also about the "new era" that President Xi wants to build for China, according to the Hongkong Post.

The resolution is the third such one in the CPC's 100 years history, according to the Hongkong Post.

