Customer stabs three Kerala liquor vend staff, two critical

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 Three employees of the state Beverages Corporation, in Kerala's Idukki were on Sunday stabbed by an irate customer after they refused to wrap up the liquor he had purchased from the outlet and two are in serious condition, police said.

Jose, 46, has been arrested for stabbing Georgekutty, Kareem, and Babu.

According to the police, Jose entered into an argument with the staffers at the Thodupuzhaby outlet of the Beverages Corporation - one of the two state government undertakings authorised to sell liquor.

He wanted the liquor to be wrapped in paper which the staff refused as they do not have such a system, besides it was peak rush hour. At this, Jose took out a dagger from and attacked the staff, leaving three of them injured.

However, other bystanders caught him as he tried to flee and handed him over to the police. Jose, who has criminal antecedents and was earlier also involved in a case, was produced before a magistrate who sent him to to judicial custody.

