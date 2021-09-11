Customs seize 3.125 kg of gold worth Rs 1.33 cr at Chennai airport

Chennai, Sep 11 Customs officials seized 3.125 kg of gold at Chennai international airport from two male passengers aged 34 and 35 years who arrived in an Emirates flight from Dubai on Friday, said officials on Saturday.

A statement from the Customs office in Chennai on Saturday said that the arrest and seizure of gold was due to clear inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Customs on examination of the checked-in baggage of the two passengers found that 11 gold wires of 24 K purity and weighing 3,125 grams or 3.125 kg were seized. The cost of the gold smuggled in is valued at Rs 1.33 crore.

The statement said that these gold wires were concealed within the bag and silver quoted to prevent detection. The recovered gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962.

The statement added that further probe is on regarding the sourcing of gold and whether these two are regular carriers and etc.

