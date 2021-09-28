Cyclone Gulab's influence leaves two dead in Bihar

Patna, Sep 28 The effect of Cyclone Gulab, which made landfall on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, fell on Bihar too where two siblings were killed and one other injured in a lightning strike in Begusarai district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, residents of Baghwara village under Singhauna police station, were identified as Rahima Khatoon (10) and Mushkan Parveen (11) and the injured as Rani (11). The three had gone into the jungle to collect leaves and wood for cooking at around 4 p.m. when rainfall started in the area. As they tried to take shelter under a tree, it was struck by lightning, leaving two of them dead on the spot.

The Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert in districts like Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Siwan, Munger, Banka, Begusarai etc as apart from its effect on the coastal states, it was also expected to impact Jharkhand and Bihar.

The officials haf asked people to stay indoors and go out only if necessary.

