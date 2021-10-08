Damaged US submarine arrives at Guam base after striking object in Indo-Pacific: Reports

US Navy nuclear-powered submarine Connecticut that struck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region arrived at the American naval base on the island of Guam on Friday, CNN reported.

The US Navy said on Thursday that the Guam-bound nuclear-powered submarine was damaged in a collision with an object. Eleven sailors reportedly received minor to moderate injuries. The military later added that the submarine was in a safe and stable condition, and remained fully operational. A probe was launched into the incident.

The Washington Post reported, citing a US Navy official, that the incident took place in the South China Sea, noting that Beijing had nothing to do with it.

Commenting on the incident, Admiral Submariner Vladimir Valuev, the ex-commander of the Russian Baltic Fleet, told Sputnik that the vessel could have struck an industrial underwater object such as an oil drilling rig, recently installed or still under construction, about which the US Navy has not yet been informed.

A collision with another submarine was also possible. However, if it were the case, given the injuries of the crew members, the two submarines should have surfaced to inspect the damage, which did not happen. (ANI/ Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

