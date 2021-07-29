Dangerous for judiciary: Bar chief raises alleged killing of judge in SC

New Delhi, July 29 Supreme Court Bar Association and senior advocate Vikas Singh on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the alleged killing of Uttam Anand, additional district judge (ADJ) in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Singh mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. "If someone is killed like this after rejecting a gangster's bail, it is dangerous situation for the judiciary," he told the court.

Chief Justice Ramana said he has spoken to the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court in the morning about the incident. Singh said the incident is a shocking attack on the independence of the judiciary and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Justice Ramana said the high court has issued notice to the police and district officials. "They are hearing this matter on Thursday. Let them handle it. It does not require interference by us at this stage," said the Chief Justice. Singh emphasized that this issue is important and it is also in the interest of justice.

The bench said it is overwhelmed with the initiative of the SCBA and also appreciated the steps taken by it.

ADJ Anand was said to be handling cases in connection with gangsters. He was hit by an auto-rickshaw on his morning walk on Wednesday. Anand succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. The CCTV footage indicates that he was deliberately hit by the auto-rickshaw which was stolen the previous night.

The wife of deceased judge has reportedly lodged a murder case against unknown people.

Singh, before mentioning the matter in the chief justice's court, raised it before a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Singh said that the CCTV footage of the area should be brought on record, as this incident looks like a premeditated attack on the judge. Singh said: "This is a brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary. The video which has gone viral was actually being taken by someone who was recording with prior knowledge of the attack".

However, Justice Chandrachud asked him to mention the matter before the Chief Justice Ramana.

