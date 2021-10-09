Danish PM Mette Frederiksen arrives in India for 3-day visit

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in New Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday for her 3-day visit to India.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday received Frederiksen, who is on her first state visit to India, at Delhi airport.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Danish PM's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

"Greetings to our Green Partner! MOS @M_Lekhi receives the Danish PM @StatsminH.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen on her first State Visit to India. An opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership," Bagchi tweeted.

During her visit, Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark. There exists strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science & technology, digitisation including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor