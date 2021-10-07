Danish PM visit to India will give opportunity to review Green Strategic partnership: MEA

As Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is scheduled to visit India from October 9-11, External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that her visit assumes much importance as it will give an opportunity to review green strategic partnership between both countries.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during the weekly media briefing, said "This is a very important visit. This is the visit that's happening actually by the first head of state or head of government level visit which is happening since unfortunately, it did not happen earlier as the COVID restrictions kicked in last March," he said, adding that "we're looking forward to this. This is a very special occasion."

"This visit will give an opportunity to review the green strategic partnership and look at what further we can do on that is something very important," he said.

Highlighting the trade and investment ties between both countries, Bagchi said that India has good strong trade-investment ties as there are 200 Danish companies who are investing in India and 60 Indian companies have invested in Denmark.

Talking about the agenda on Denmark PM's visit to India, the MEA spokesperson said the agenda might include areas like renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture, science and technology, digitisation, smart cities are some of the elements.

MEA spokesperson also spoke about the Kim Davy issue. He said, "as regards the Kim Davy issue. We are focused on that. This has been on the agenda, we have raised it in the past, and we remain engaged with Denmark on this issue."

Danish PM is scheduled to visit India from October 9-11 to discuss a gamut of bilateral relations and review the progress in the 'Green Strategic Partnership' between both countries.

During the visit, Frederiksen will call on the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks and Indian students, the Ministry of External Affairs informed earlier in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

