Daughter of maid from UP gets US scholarship

Lucknow, Aug 10 When Simran flies to the US on Tuesday as part of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study program of the US State Department, she leaves behind a tale of hard work, grit and inspiration.

Simran, who lost her father three years ago, refused to succumb to pressures and continued with her studies.

As her mother worked in the homes of other people to make ends meet, Simran studied in Class 10 at the Prerna Girls School - Study Hall Educational Foundation.

The foundation claims that she is the second student from Uttar Pradesh to get this scholarship.

She will leave for the US on Tuesday to continue her studies at West Seneca East High School in New York (academic year 2021- 22).

In the year 2018, Simran lost her father due to prolonged illness. She decided to help her mother to run the household and also took up a job to support the family financially.

Simran, 16, worked hard and overcame all odds and supported her family financially and continued to study as well.

She has a younger sister, Jiya, who studies in Class 6 in Prerna School.

Simran said, "This is a huge opportunity for me. I have worked hard for the scholarship and I am grateful for the support I have received from my school. I want to learn about different cultures and teach others about our Indian culture."

She happily disclosed that "During my 11 months stay in New York I will not only study but will also get a pocket money of 100 US dollars every month."

Simran's mother, Rekha Verma, said "I am very happy and proud that my daughter has been selected for this scholarship. This opportunity will take her to a brighter future."

Rakhi Panjwani, principal, Prerna Girls School said, "It is a very proud moment for our school. Simran is one of the most promising students and it is her dedication and hard work that has helped her selection for the scholarship."

