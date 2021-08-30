Death toll from ammunition depot blasts in Kazakhstan rises to 14

The number of people who were killed in the recent ammunition depot explosions in Kazakhstan's southern Jambyl region has increased to 14, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a Jambyl military warehouse, where engineering ammunition was stored, resulting in at least 10 explosions. A criminal probe into violation of the rules for handling weapons has been launched. Before the update, the toll of casualties counted 13 people killed and three others missing.

"The death toll from the explosions in the Jambyl region has reached 14 people. Combat engineers of the Defense Ministry found the body of another person, whose identity is being established. The search for the missing two people continues," the ministry's press service said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed orders to posthumously award soldiers, rescuers, firefighters and a prosecutor who were killed in the explosions. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor