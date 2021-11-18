Death toll from attack rises to 53 in Burkina Faso

The death toll of an attack on Sunday in northern Burkina Faso raised from 32 to 53, including 49 gendarmes, said the Communications Minister and government spokesperson, Ousseni Tamboura at the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

The minister also indicated that 46 gendarmes were found alive.

The commander of the first gendarmerie region and the commander of the North Sector Group were dismissed from their posts, according to the same source.

On Sunday, gunmen attacked the detachment of gendarmerie in Inata, Soum province in the northern Sahel region of Burkina Faso.

On the same day, another attack had been repulsed in Soum's Kelbo commune.

72-hour national mourning was declared from Tuesday to Thursday in memory of the victims.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with attacks that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people and displaced over 1 million others. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor