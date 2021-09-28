Death toll from China boat capsize reaches 12

Beijing, Sep 28 The death toll from a passenger boat capsize in China's Guizhou province on September 18 has increased to 12, while three others remained missing as of Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The accident took place at 4.50 p.m. on September 18 in Zangke River in the city of Liupanshui, reports Xinhua news agency.

The boat, which had a capacity of 40 people, was overloaded when the accident happened.

A total of 214 rescuers, more than 50 rescue ships, and over 50 fire trucks and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

Besides, 1,000 sets of equipment, including underwater robots, have also been deployed for the search and rescue operation covering an area of more than 1 million square metres.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor