Death toll from earthquake in southwestern China rises to 3 people, 60 injured

The number of people, who have died as a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, has risen to three, while 60 more have been injured, media reported on Thursday.

The earthquake also destroyed 35 houses destroyed and resulted in the evacuation of about 7,000 people, the Global Times newspaper reported.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was registered at 20:33 GMT on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 kilometres (31 miles), 50 kilometres northeast of the city of Neijiang. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

