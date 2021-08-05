Decline in terror activities in J&K post abrogation of Art 370: Security forces

New Delhi, Aug 5 There has been a steady decline in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370, the security establishment claimed on the second anniversary of the historic decision.

According to security forces, in 2018 there were 318 terror incidents, which came down to 173 in 2019 and 142 in 2020. Till July 31 this year, 57 incidents were reported.

The forces stated that in 2018 a total of 254 terrorists were killed in action, in 2019 it came down to 158 and again in 2020 it went up to 221 terrorists. Till July 31 this year, a total of 90 terrorists have been killed in the valley.

There has also been a decline in infiltration bid killings. In 2018, a total of 15 Pakistanis were killed at the Line of Control while trying to infiltrate into India. In 2019, only one incident was reported. However in 2020, it went up to eight. In 2021 till July 31, only three Pakistani infiltrators have been killed at the LoC.

The security forces stated that in 2018, a total of 66 attempts were made by Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate into India. In 2010, a total of 39 such attempts were made and in 2020 it came down to 25. This year till July 31, only one infiltration bid has been reported.

The forces said that local recruitment has also come down in the valley hinterland. In 2018, a total of 219 local youths picked up arms and joined terror organisations, in 2019 a total of 119 youths were recruited by terror organisations. The figure went up in 2020 to 184. This year, till May 31, a total of 58 local youths joined the banned terror organisations.

The security forces have been dissuading youths from joining terror organisations. They have started several welfare programmes for the youngsters in the valley to engage with them and stop them being lured by terror outfits.

