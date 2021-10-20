Decomposed bodies of missing couple found in UP

Kanpur (UP), Oct 20 The highly decomposed bodies of a missing 22-year-old youth and his 16-year-old alleged girlfriend, have been found in a paddy field in the outskirts of the village in Kanpur district.

Both belong to Unnao district.

The bodies of the victims, identified as Balkishan and the alleged girlfriend, were at least four to five days old, according to the police and the identity of the victims will be further ascertained through DNA profiling.

The police said that it appears that the bodies of the couple were burnt by pouring acid.

Police also said they are probing all possible angles, including suicide, as cause of death.

Family members of both the victims identified them on the basis of mobile phones, slippers and clothes recovered from the spot.

The police are trying to procure the call details of both the mobiles and the location after the disappearance of the victims on October 12.

Balkishan's father, Chetram, said that he had lodged a complaint with the police after his son was severely beaten up by the father and brother of a teenage girl of the same village, late on October 12.

"Somehow he escaped and rushed back to his home. After this, on the morning of October 13, while he was going to the fields, the family members of the teenage girl abducted him. Despite a frantic search, no trace of his son was found," he had stated in his complaint.

On the other hand, the father of the 16-year-old girl had given a complaint in the Kotwali police station accusing the youth of eloping with his minor daughter on October 13.

"Investigations are on to ascertain the exact time of deaths of the couple," said Circle Officer, Ashutosh Kumar.

