Deeply worried about women, minorities in Afghanistan: Malala

Kabul, Aug 15 Activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday expressed concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that she is worried about the situation in the country.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan," Malala wrote on Twitter. "I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates."

Malala stressed that global, regional and local powers "must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide "urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civil" in the war-torn country.

