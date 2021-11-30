Delegation from Netherlands meet Haryana CM, discuss investment in the state

A delegation from the Netherlands met Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Tuesday, to discuss investments in Haryana.

"A Delegation from the Netherlands called on Chief Minister Shri ML Khattar in Chandigarh today regarding investment in Haryana," informed CMO Haryana in a tweet on Tuesday.

On Friday, Khattar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein they discussed development projects in Haryana.

