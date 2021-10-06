Delhi: Mother, 2 kids die in cylinder blast

New Delhi, Oct 6 A 35-year-old woman was killed along with her two children in an LPG cylinder blast inside their home in central Delhi, an official informed on Wednesday.

According to the official, they received a call about a fire incident at Gali No 7, Anand Parbat at around 9.05 p.m. on Tuesday.

"As many as 2 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control," he said, adding that four people were rescued from the site of the accident in an injured state.

Later, one among the four people, succumbed to his injuries. "It took at least two hours to completely put the fire out. The blaze was doused at around 11.15 p.m. in the night," the official informed.

The deceased woman was identified as Sushila, 35, and three injured kids, which included two daughters Mansi (8), Monika (10), and a 7-year-old son named Mohan were admitted to the RML hospital.

Sources said that the mother Sushila was sleeping along with Mansi and Mohan at the time of the incident while her elder daughter Monika was cooking. As Monika might have seen some fire around the cylinder, she rushed outside, however, the cylinder exploded immediately.

All four of them were trapped inside the room till the fire officials reached and tried to rescue them. Sushila was brought dead to the hospital while Mansi and Mohan succumbed on Wednesday. Monika who suffered over 40 per cent burn injuries is still undergoing treatment.

The fire completely gutted the room where the incident took place.

The incident comes just three days after a fire broke out in a guest house located in east Delhi. This blaze was also brought under control and no casualties were reported then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor