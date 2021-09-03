Delhi-NCR to witness partly cloudy sky with light rain

New Delhi, Sep 3 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with light showers in Delhi-NCR on Friday, as the national capital witnessed trace rainfall earlier in the day.

After a record breaking spell till about 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Ridge observatory recorded 3 mm and Palam 2.8 mm rainfall till Friday morning, the IMD said.

Maximum temperature is likely to be 32.0 degrees Celsius, similar to 32.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was two notches below normal.

The weekend is likely to witness similar maximum temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, after two days of heavy rainfall, large parts of Delhi witnessed the Air Quality Index (AQI) in two digits, however areas such as Anand Vihar continued to be above 100.

