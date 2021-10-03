Delhi Police arrests 4 sharp shooters of Gogi gang

New Delhi, Oct 3 In a major crackdown, the special cell of Delhi Police has arrested four sharp-shooters of the gangster Gogi gang and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an official said here on Sunday.

"The four sharp-shooters, who have been arrested, were planning a spate of murders," the official said.

Earlier, most wanted gangster Jitender Mann alias 'Gogi' was killed along with two other assailants in a shoot-out at Delhi's Rohini Court on September 24.

The incident seemed taken straight from a Bollywood potboiler as Gogi was shot dead in a courtroom by two assailants from the rival 'Tilu Tajpuriya' gang, who were dressed in lawyers' garb. The assailants opened fire at Gogi inside the courtroom where a case was being heard against him.

Gogi was on Delhi police's most-wanted list and he was also an accused in dozens of cases - including murder, kidnapping, and fraud - in other states. His gang was also involved in crimes such as possession of illegal arms, carjacking, and land grabbing.

The two assailants were subsequently shot dead by the police as the incident led to chaos and panic in the courtroom where the judge had commenced proceedings. A woman lawyer was reportedly injured in the firing.

The police personnel guarding Gogi immediately retaliated and gunned down the attackers. "There was an exchange of at least 30-35 rounds of fire between the cops and the attackers," an eyewitness had told .

A day later, on Saturday, September 25, the police arrested two persons, identified as Umang Yadav (22) and Vinay Mota (19), in connection with the Court shootout.

Of the two arrested, Yadav had revealed that he worked for Tillu Tajpuriya, currently lodged at the Mandoli jail, for the last two years.

