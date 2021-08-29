Delhi Police ASI shoots himself, out of danger

New Delhi, Aug 29 A Delhi Police official allegedly shot himself at duty early on Sunday, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramchandra shot himself in his shoulder with his service revolver. He has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is out of danger, said a Delhi police official.

During investigation, Ramchandra, who was posted in a PCR, said that he has been going through depression for the last few days, police said.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that he took the extreme step due to depression, however, the matter is still under investigation," a senior police official said.

