Delhi Police files FIR against Ramlila organisers for violation of Covid norms

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the Lavkush Ramlila Committee after it found that many of the attendees and organisers were not wearing masks and not following social distancing.

This is the biggest Ramlila at Red Fort where permission was given to hold Ramlila with around 400 persons but with Covid appropriate behaviour.

A case under section 188 (violating prohibitory orders) has been registered at Kotwali Police station in North Delhi.

In it's direction, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated that the organisers will have to ensure that the number of people does not exceed the venue's total seating capacity, and that no stalls or fairs are set up.

They should also ensure 100 percent mask compliance, and have separate entry/exit points for visitors.

However, police found that many persons were not wearing face masks.

