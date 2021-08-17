Delhi Sikh body chief condemns vandalism of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Pakistan

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday condemned the vandalism of the statue of the Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, Pakistan.

This is the third time this incident has happened in recent years. Back in December 2020, the Sikh ruler's statue was also vandalized. Hours after the incident was reported, the Lahore police have arrested a man and a hammer has been seized from his possession, Samaa TV reported.

In a statement today, the Delhi Sikh body chief said Pakistan's radicals have once again hurt Sikh sentiments by vandalising Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue.

"Earlier, Khadim Hussain Rizvi (Pakistani Islamic scholar) spoke ill about Maharaja Ranjit Singh and now his partymen do hateful things I hope Imran Khan (government) would take stern action against culprits," Sirsa said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I have apprised Jt Secretary, Minister of External Affairs (PAI) JP Singh about this incident who has assured me that he would take up this matter with Pakistan embassy in India and ask them to take a strict action to curb such hateful vandalising events," he added.

The nine-foot-tall structure in cold bronze was unveiled at the Lahore Fort on June 27, 2019, to mark the former ruler's 180th death anniversary.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh, known as Lion of Punjab, Singh was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire who ruled over Punjab for close to 40 years. He died in 1839.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor