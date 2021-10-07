Delhi: Two held for duping people of Rs 15 cr

New Delhi, Oct 7 The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested two people who were running Ponzy scheme in the name of 'e-Rikshaw on rent' and subsequently cheating hundreds of people of an amount of Rs 15 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The two accused identified as Harshul Kaushik, resident of Ashok Nagar, and Gurmeet Sahni, resident of Tilak Nagar used to call people in their office situated at D Mall, Radisson Blu Hotel and depicted a rosy picture that on the investment of Rs 1,31,000, the investor will get Rs 300 return per day.

They further induced public at large, that if investor adds more members, they will get a commission for the same. In the way of it, they also got them visited the manufacturing plant of E- Rickshaw, the police said.

Believing them, all the complainants deposited lakhs of rupees in the several accounts of the alleged person with inducement to receive the rent in return. They received two months' rent and thereafter the money stopped coming.

"It's a case of Ponzy Scheme in which victims have been allured to invest their hard earned money and get the returns according to the investment made by them. More than 50 complaints on behalf of 1,100 victims were received and the amount involved is more than Rs 15 crore. The accused were absconding since long and were arrested after two months long surveillance," Additional Commissioner of Police R.K. Singh said.

The DCP further advised the people to carefully invest their hard-earned money and always check the credential of the person/institute before investing.

"Before investing check from RBI/SEBI websites whether the person/firm/company is having license/authorized to run the scheme and collect money from the investors. Always deposit money in government authorized institutions and schemes," he said.

